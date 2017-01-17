Colder months are fashion’s favorite for many reasons, the primary being the advantage layers can bring to add a certain je ne sais quoi to any outfit. But in San Antonio, where the temperatures rarely dip below searing, you’d be hard pressed to find a girl wearing more than a breezy cardigan even in the winter months. For the sartorially savvy, however, there are still wonderful ways to pull off dressing warmly for winter, even if it is Texas-sized.

A duster is a trendy way to add drama to an outfit without adding bulk. Choose a rosy shade of pink like this TopShop number to create interest, and pair with a silk blouse and strappy heels to keep the look climate-appropriate. If a true coat still feels too heavy for you, choose a lightweight rain jacket with draped front panels for a modern touch. The olive tone of this Guess piece strikes the balance between understated and intriguing.

While outerwear can be exciting, the most liberty can be taken in the accessory department. Splurge on seasonal items that will be versatile and create the illusion of a winter look without overheating the wearer. Panama hats are rightfully popular this season, as their structure flatters almost every head shape. Pick a neutral color like this gray wool option from Charming Charlie, and look for intricate details like the whipstitch border to add luxury.

And no matter where one stands on the issue of fur, the trend is undeniably back and in full force with faux and real options for every taste. This Pologeorgis fox fur scarf from Saks Fifth Avenue plays up the colorful options we’ve seen dancing down the runways as of late, and there’s no doubt it will make a lasting impression wherever it goes.

So on the off chance the temperatures do take a dive in San Antonio, be prepared with statement pieces and utilitarian options that will help you layer with ease. Select breathable fabrics and warm colors to remain in step with the South Texas lifestyle, yet prepared for whatever Mother Nature may throw at us. And if triple digit heat is more your style, have no fear — it is surely only a few weeks away at any given moment.

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez