Every Bit a San Antonio Woman.

By Pamela Lutrell

Though born in a smaller Texas coastal community, Isis Romero of KSAT 12 is the epitome of a San Antonio woman — successful in her career, a homemaker for two young sons and her husband, multicultural, educated and wrapped up with one infectious smile. Her zest for life and passion for news reporting have captured the loyalty of fans throughout the area, so we are excited to help you know Isis just a little better.

We know your family values are important to you. Please speak about growing up in Robstown, Texas, and about how you bring those values to your own home.

Robstown is a small town, with very few businesses and not a lot to do by way of entertainment. Because of that, there is a communal quality to the town, and residents put their focus on things like family and relationships. Robstown is also 93 percent Hispanic, so culture and heritage are also very important elements of who I am today and something I hope to instill in my children.

What did you learn from working your way through college?

Putting myself through college was my first taste of true independence, especially financially. I juggled several different jobs, applied for scholarships and took out student loans to make ends meet. Though I was a good student, the overwhelming stress of being able to afford college felt all-consuming sometimes, and it taught me a lot about time management, finances and handling stressful situations.

Please tell us why you have chosen broadcast journalism as your career.

I saw journalism as a job that would allow me to explore and experience new things, all while highlighting some of my personality strengths. I’ve always loved to write, and asking questions or speaking up is something I’ve always been comfortable with. Journalism just felt like a natural fit.

What is one moment that spoke to you when you knew this was the career you were meant to have?

I’m not quite sure I had any particular “moment.” Rather, there’s never been a time in my career where I felt like I wanted to do something else, or I wanted to leave the industry. I’ve always believed that if things are meant to be, God will make them happen. I’m grateful He has put me on this path and guided me along the way.

What role did a strong mother play in your life?

My mom was an exceptional woman who died of breast cancer when I was in my late 20s. I was only 12 years old when she was first diagnosed, so watching her handle household duties, work full time, and raise a family while battling the disease taught me a lot about the type of mother I wanted to become someday. She was an amazing example, and I miss her every day.

What advice do you have for young women who desire to work in journalism, especially with all the different outlets available since

the internet began?

The industry is competitive, so tenacity is a requirement. The hours and schedules are unforgiving, since news is 24/7. Be willing to make personal sacrifices, and be comfortable with the unpredictable. You never know when or where news will break, so you have to be flexible in your life and daily routine.

Tell us a little bit about your family at KSAT 12.

A newsroom environment looks and feels quite different from many traditional workplaces. There are no cubicles, so employees jump from desk to desk, updating each other on news of the day and life in general. Naturally, we are all well-versed in each other’s lives, so we’re a tight-knit group. I think you will find this in a lot of newsrooms because that’s the nature of our industry, but I would argue that the closeness and togetherness of KSAT’s newsroom is something truly extraordinary.

Why is homemaking an important part of who you are?

Home is the most important place in the world. I want my family to be comfortable, but more importantly, I want to create beautiful, happy memories of our lives together. Because I work into the late evenings, tending to the daily household duties can be a bit of a juggling act, but it’s something I give priority to as I plan out my day.

Please fill in this sentence: At the end of the day, I want my

children to remember me as someone who . . .

. . .loves them, brings them joy, protects them and will always stand by their side.

What makes San Antonio women special?

San Antonio women are strong women. In my six-plus years in this city, I’ve met women who exemplify strength at every turn. I’ve interviewed women who had the strength and bravery to start their own successful businesses, women who found the strength and courage to leave an abusive relationship and seek help, and women who stay strong and grounded after a major tragedy or loss. There is something truly special about women in this city. I’m so proud to live among them.­