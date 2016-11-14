By Aquila Mendez-Valdez

Fashion and Beauty Editor

Of all the metals, none has captured humans’ attention quite like gold. We base monetary systems around it, we refer to women who dig it in pop culture, and we simply love to adorn ourselves with this precious commodity. In my younger years, I can remember thinking gold was outdated. I loved silver; I wore silver jewelry with everything.

These days, however, it’s impossible to deny the overwhelming favor gold has in all things fashion-related. All my platinum jewelry has been tucked away for a time when it will come back in style, and yet I would wager that pendulum will not swing for quite some time. Gold simply has the timeless essence of luxury, and this holiday season you would be remiss not to take part in all the glorious shades designers are offering up.

First, Sole Society offers up a leather loafer in this beautiful shade of yellow gold, with a modern twist in the flatform heel. Wear it with distressed jeans, a black silk swing dress or with a pleated midiskirt in a deep berry hue for an easy look that can be dressed up or down. And wherever you’re headed in these stylish trainers, be sure to carry a S’well stainless steel water bottle with you to keep hydrated. If you’ve been seeing them everywhere, it’s because they’re both fashionable and functional: Cold drinks stay cold for up to 24 hours, and hot drinks stay hot for up to 12.

Chokers are almost as popular as the shade of this Lanvin piece, and the golden tendrils dripping down the back elevate the look to keep you a sophisticate, not a schoolgirl. And truly, what woman doesn’t want to show off her collarbones? Pair it alongside this Elaine Turner python cuff and a high-waisted pair of wide-leg trousers to turn heads every time you walk out the door.

Finally, for chilly holiday evenings, this Topshop jacket hits all the right notes: ombré sequins, modern bomber cut, dripping in gold. But what sort of bag do you carry to compete with such show-stopping outerwear? Look no further than this Dolce & Gabbana clutch — every bit the type of extravagance to bring to your next festive soirée.

Above all, the rule with metallics is one can never have too much. Just mix up proportions, play with texture, and keep the rest of the look sleek. There’s no going wrong with this trend. You might even say it’s worth its weight in, well, gold.